Amazon Hemel Hempstead team get in the festive spirit this Christmas

Employees at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Hemel Hempstead have been enjoying two months of fun, games and events in celebration of the festive season and the countdown to Christmas.

Festive food giveaways, Christmas competitions, t-shirt giveaways, Christmas Jumper days and team lunches are just some of the things that have taken place during November and December as the fulfilment centre team delivers for customers this Christmas.

Speaking during the Christmas countdown celebrations, Amazon’s Hemel Hempstead Site Leader, Imani Change, said: “The run-up to Christmas has always been the highlight of our year at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead and it’s been great to celebrate the festive season with lots of fun events for our team while delivering for our customers here and across the UK.”

One of the team at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead who has been enjoying the festivities is Bogdan Ciuciudau.

He added: “November and December are two of the most exciting months of the year at Amazon and it’s brilliant to celebrate the festive season with lots of fun activities with our colleagues and friends.”