Alani

Alani is approx 1 year old and is now looking for her forever home.

She's a very friendly and confident, pretty little girl, as you can see, who would be happy in a family environment where she can receive the company she loves and all the fuss you wish to give!

She enjoys being stroked and loves to give head bumps, she is a very affectionate little lady who just enjoys being in people's company. She loves playing with her toys and very happy for you to join in.

She would love to have access to a garden once she has had her settling in period away from main/through roads.