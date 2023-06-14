Series of Windrush 75 activities confirmed in Hemel Hempstead celebrating 'resilient' generation

Dacorum Borough Council has announced a series of events to celebrate the Windrush generation in Hemel Hempstead.

As part of national celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of moving to the UK, the council has laid on a series of public events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next Thursday (22 June) will mark 75 years since the HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks.

A special screening of Sam King's documentary is planned. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Since the first ship arrived the Windrush generation has evolved to encompass anyone who moved from the Caribbean to the UK between 1948 and 1971.

Between 22 and 24 June the council has organised a series of free related events.

A flag raising ceremony will take place next Thursday at 11am at the Walled Garden in Gadebridge Park. Special readings will also be completed during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A hall of fame exhibition which is being facilitated by No Ordinary Bookshop Mobile Museum follows at Unit 12 of Marlowes Shopping Centre, which runs until 3pm.

People who visit the mobile museum will see a display dedicated to those who arrived on the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948 and subsequent years.

On Friday a storytelling session has been organised at Hemel Hempstead Library between 11:15am and 11:45am, which will showcase books by black authors. These books will be on display at the library from Thursday 22 until Sunday 25 June.

That evening a special screening of The Story of Sam King has been organised at the Old Town Hall on Hemel Hempstead High Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam arrived in the UK via HMT Windrush and went on to become a high profile human rights campaigner. He was one of the founders of the Windrush Foundation, which highlights African and Caribbean peoples’ integral contributions to British society and culture. It also tackles discrimination and tackles inequality in the UK.

Sam’s son, the Reverend Michael King, will be at the screening which starts at 7pm, as a guest speaker.

At Gadebridge Park the following day, the Windrush generation will be celebrating via the medium of music from 11am to 3pm, presentations, exhibition learning boards and a range of games of African, Jamaican and Caribbean origin will be taking place.

Advertisement

Advertisement