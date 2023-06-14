Get ready for the biggest party in town as Rocky Horror Show hits Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre

if you want to catch the iconic Rocky Horror Show when it time warps on to the Waterside stage this July, you’ll need to act fast.

The 50th anniversary tour of the legendary smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Mon 3 – Sat 8 Jul.

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ’n’ roll musical is celebrating 50 years of non-stop partying with this special anniversary production and he explained why the non-stop party show is such a timeless piece of theatre.

Stephen Webb as Frank N Furter and the cast of The Rocky Horror Show

"It's very inclusive, it's very easy to watch,” he said. “It's not rocket science as far as narrative is concerned - Brad and Janet are a couple that we kind of recognise as Adam and Eve or Romeo and Juliet, like a stereotypical couple - we can all relate to them.”

The Rocky Horror Show is as iconic as it gets. Lighting up the stage, the phenomenal cast will perform songs that are embedded in pop culture, such as Damn It, Janet, Sweet Transvestite and of course, Time Warp.

The characters are as iconic as the songs, and Richard O’Brien has a particular soft spot for one:

“I would have loved to have played Rocky. But one thing is essential, you have to be rather handsome and, you know, muscular, and that ain't going to work. I could have played Janet. They're all so stupidly wonderful these characters, they're iconographic.”

The iconic musical is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

The cast set to wow this July include West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys/Legally Blonde) continuing in the iconic role of Frank. Slipping into a corset and heels with ease is actor Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) playing The Narrator, Richard Meek (Hairspray/Spamlot) making a welcome return as Brad, and playing Janet is fan favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia/Chicago).

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When, by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation – meaning, of course, getting dressed up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The story covers a lot, but Richard O’ Brien’s favourite part is the end.

Stephen Webb heads up the cast of the smash-hit musical

He said: “The noise at the end of Rocky is wonderful – it is empowering and exhilarating at the same time, it is quite joyous. Rocky never fails to deliver. Each performance lifts the heart and the nightly laughter and roars of approval leave the whole cast with a sense of wellbeing and accomplishment.”