Whether you like watching horror films or trick-or-treating this Halloween, those looking a real scare might be interested to know that Dacorum has some haunted sites.
As All Hallows' Eve (Halloween) approaches, we have put together a list of 13 of the most-haunted places in Dacorum.
Warning: This may give you nightmares.
Some of these locations were found on Dr Paul Lee's Haunted Database.
1. Cell Park, in Markyate
Lady Ferrers is said to haunt this manor, having died from gunshot wounds during a highway robbery in the 1600s. She was said to have turned to highway robbery after her husband died.
Photo: Google Maps
2. The White Hart, in Hemel Hempstead
The face of a distressed man, resembling a "negative" photograph was reportedly seen near the stairs.
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Olde Kings Arms, in Hemel Hempstead
Apparently the ghost of Henry VIII is said to haunt some of the upstairs bedrooms. Doors have been reported to open and close and tables knocked over.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Priory Orchard, in King Langley
On 'a particular (but unspecified) summers' night,' it is said that two friars are seen in the nearby orchard, digging the ground. They are wearing white robes.
Photo: Google Maps