The ground will now be prepared for the first stages of construction work

The NHS trust covering Hertfordshire has confirmed the purchase of the final plot of land needed to construct a new hospital in Watford.

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed this morning (5 January), that it is now set to prepare the grounds adjacent to Thomas Sawyer Way for construction work.

Alex White, chief redevelopment officer for the trust, said: “This is another major milestone as we move forward with our plans to build a much-needed new hospital to provide our brilliant staff and our patients with the state-of-the-art facilities they deserve.”

Saurabh Bhandari (left) and Alex White on the newly acquired land

Next workers will level the land, prepare retaining walls and foundations, and install high voltage power cables. Next month the trust and representatives from the Government’s Hospital Programme will be hosting an event aimed at construction companies who could join the project.

Saurabh Bhandari, programme director for the national New Hospital Programme, said: “We are delighted to support the trust in this significant step.

“The trust has an impressive vision for a new hospital that will transform how it can care for patients. We are looking forward to working with them on the next important steps in 2024 and the years ahead.”

