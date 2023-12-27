Herts Police delivers hundreds of welfare packs to residents this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hertfordshire Constabulary officers have been handing out winter packs to keep vulnerable residents warm this Christmas.
To mark the festive period officers delivered 500 ‘Warm in Winter’ gift bags to people across the county.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bags were given to the force by the Small Acts of Kindness charity and contain items aimed to help anyone over 55 who may be struggling with the cold at winter time.
They include a fleece blanket, thermal hat, socks, gloves, soup, porridge, a hot drinks pack and a mug, as well as an information pack about services, support and activities for older people.
Hertfordshire Constabulary says the items have been distributed to those who need them at community engagement events. In other instances officers have delivered the items direct to residents’ homes.
Chief Inspector Andy Wiseman is overseeing the project and said: “We have worked in partnership with Small Acts of Kindness for the past four years and the support they provide to older and vulnerable people across Hertfordshire is invaluable.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“These bags are a real lifeline for some people and can have a huge impact.”
Government data shows that deaths during the winter months are significantly higher than at other times of the year. People can become more unwell due to direct cold exposure, although the Government notes it is rare that people will die of hypothermia. It can increase risk of blood clots, chest infections, worsen breathing problems and increase the risk of falls, and affect people’s mental health in the long run, potentially increasing anxiety.