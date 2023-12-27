Herts Police delivers hundreds of welfare packs to residents this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers have been handing out winter packs to keep vulnerable residents warm this Christmas.

To mark the festive period officers delivered 500 ‘Warm in Winter’ gift bags to people across the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bags were given to the force by the Small Acts of Kindness charity and contain items aimed to help anyone over 55 who may be struggling with the cold at winter time.

The packs have been distributed at engagement events

They include a fleece blanket, thermal hat, socks, gloves, soup, porridge, a hot drinks pack and a mug, as well as an information pack about services, support and activities for older people.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says the items have been distributed to those who need them at community engagement events. In other instances officers have delivered the items direct to residents’ homes.

Chief Inspector Andy Wiseman is overseeing the project and said: “We have worked in partnership with Small Acts of Kindness for the past four years and the support they provide to older and vulnerable people across Hertfordshire is invaluable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These bags are a real lifeline for some people and can have a huge impact.”

Two of 500 packs sent to residents in Dacorum