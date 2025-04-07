Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 54-year-old received ‘woeful’ aftercare following a gastric sleeve operation, a coroner has heard 🏥

Nicola Fisher died as a result of complications following weight loss surgery.

A coroner highlighted she received ‘woeful’ aftercare following a gastric sleeve operation at Spire Washington Hospital.

Her husband Peter has spoken out about his ‘devastation’ following her death.

A “vibrant” businesswoman has died following complications after undergoing weight loss surgery - leaving her husband “devastated”.

Nicola Fisher, 54, received “woeful” aftercare following a gastric sleeve operation and developed a leak from her stomach as a consequence, a coroner has said.

Nicola, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, had turned to Spire Washington Hospital for support with her weight loss ambitions in June 2024, after a gastric band she had fitted in 2009 did not deliver long-term results.

However, less than two days after being discharged following her surgery from the Spire Washington Hospital, she needed emergency NHS surgery, undergoing several more rounds of surgery at Sunderland Royal Hospital over the following seven months due to ongoing complications.

Sadly, Nicola died from multi-organ failure in January 2024, leaving behind her beloved husband Peter, parents Fred and Marie, and dog Bobby.

Nicola Fisher | Peter Fisher

An inquest into her death, held at Sunderland Coroner’s Court, heard that appropriate observations were not done by nurses at Spire Washington Hospital before her discharge, and medications were not given as expected. Nicola’s pre-discharge blood test results were also not checked prior to discharge.

Karin Welsh, assistant coroner, identified that “woeful” checks or recordings of checks before her discharge made it difficult for her to reach a definitive conclusion regarding her death.

Welsh said: “I rather suspect there is a perception in the general public that paying for treatment at a private hospital results in a quicker and better standard of care…this was not the case for Nicola.”

Nicola’s husband Peter has told of his “devastation” at the loss of his beloved wife, adding: “I know Nicola would never have gone ahead with this procedure particularly if she had any idea the aftercare would be so woeful, as it was quite rightly described, and the most basic of checks would not be performed prior to her discharge.

“Nicola and I were so happy together, she was so vibrant and such a lovely person. I miss her dreadfully every day.”

John Lowther, senior associate at Slater and Gordon, who is acting for Peter, said: “The loss of Nicola is felt acutely by Peter, who had to witness his wife’s slow and painful decline over the course of several months after what she hoped would be life-enhancing weight loss surgery at Spire Washington Hospital.

“The inquest has led to the identification of a series of basic failures on the part of Spire Washington Hospital, which may have presented missed opportunities to avoid her suffering and death.

“We continue to fight for Peter and will support him in finding answers.”

Spire Washington Hospital have been approached for comment.

You can access advice and support on looking after your weight on NHS.UK.