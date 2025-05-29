New Dacorum Mayor confirmed

Dacorum Borough Council has confirmed its new mayor to serve the borough for the next 12 months.

Councillor Catherine McArevey has been appointed as the new Dacorum mayor. She has been described as an advocate for supporting people and promoting community services.

A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council said: “During her year she is keen to encourage community togetherness, unity and inclusion. She is keen to reduce loneliness in the Borough and hopes to spend time visiting local nursing and residential homes. She is keen to continue to promote the health of the community by highlighting health events such as the Healthy Hubs and working with faith leaders to promote health initiatives.”

Dacorum Borough Council has revealed that Councillor McArevey was born in Manchester and moved to Hemel Hempstead when she was seven years old. She attended Loreto College in St Albans and raised her two daughters in the town.

It has also been revealed that she was the first person in Dacorum to sign up for the Millenium Volunteer scheme.

A spokesperson for the council added: “She is particularly well known for her commitment to domestic abuse services. She was a volunteer for the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline and went on to set the helpline up as a charity and chaired it for five years. The helpline has subsequently been awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

“She worked for Community Action Dacorum as a Domestic Abuse Coordinator and supported the development of many projects in the area for example The Freedom Programme and Cherished which are groups providing support for victims of domestic abuse.”

They also revealed that Councillor McArevey has raised £250,000 for Hertfordshire domestic abuse services.

In her professional life she trained as a nurse at Hemel Hempstead Hospital and worked at the facility’s intensive care unit until it closed. She now works as a specialist public health nurse visiting families in their homes. She has also worked as a forensic nurse examiner supporting victims of sexual violence.

She will continue to work as a nurse during her 12-month term as mayor, Dacorum Borough Council has revealed.