Just one in three people report good experience using Hertfordshire's online GP service

Just a third of Hertfordshire residents in a survey said they had positive experiences of using online GP services – while over half said they would not recommend it to others.

Healthwatch Hertfordshire carried out a survey asking patients about their experiences of booking appointments online, along with other digital GP services, from August to October – with 500 local people taking part.

The results of the survey were presented at a meeting of Hertfordshire County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee on Friday (13 December).

The report stated: “Having been made aware that residents were experiencing issues using online GP services and wanting to understand how this could be improved, the Hertfordshire & West Essex Integrated Care Board (HwE ICB) Primary Care Workstream commissioned Healthwatch Hertfordshire to engage with residents on key issues within primary care.”

Most patients would rather see a GP in person. (photo from adobe used for illustrative purposes)

The survey found that over half (53 per cent) of Hertfordshire residents prefer to call or visit their GP practice in person rather than use online services (30 per cent). Asked about their experience using online services, 42 per cent of respondents reported negative experiences while 33 per cent said it had been positive, and the remaining 25 per cent said they had mixed feelings about it.

Asked if they would recommend using online GP services, 51 per cent said no and 49 per cent said yes. The survey also found most residents (69 per cent) use their mobile phone to access their GP practice’s website, while 17 per cent do not engage with their GP practice online at all.

Several respondents’ comments were reproduced in Healthwatch’s report. One said: “I cannot submit consultation forms online outside of 9-5 Monday to Friday as the system won’t let you, so it’s really no benefit to me at all.”

Another stated, “I tried to book a cervical screening online but they don’t offer that option and you have to call,” while a third comment read: “It appears to be a complete mess. There is a practice website/patient access and the NHS App. Too much duplication, not enough integration.”

But not all comments were negative. One person wrote: “Very good. Online form submitted – appointment at practice arranged. Follow up excellent.”

The demographics of the survey’s users were not representative of the county as a whole. Forty per cent of participants were aged over 65, compared to 17 per cent of Hertfordshire’s population. Women were also highly represented in the survey, making up 72 per cent of respondents compared to 51 per cent in the county as a whole; while 79 per cent were of white British ethnicity compared to 71.8 per cent across Hertfordshire.

Ivana Chalmers, CEO of Healthwatch Hertfordshire, appeared via videolink before the Health Scrutiny Committee where the survey’s findings were discussed.

Chairman of the committee, Cllr Dee Hart, said: “Are GP services offering an alternative to digital access? I’m extremely concerned there now seems to be a lack of choice in certain GP practices across Hertfordshire, where patients or residents can only book online.

“If the residents are digitally excluded, some are saying that they cannot go to a GP practice and book an appointment online. What is happening to that small cohort of people?”

Ms Chalmers said: “There seems to be two key things that we can reflect on from the work we’ve done as part of this study. One is that there’s quite a lot of variation and discrepancy. I’ve heard the term ‘postcode lottery’ used and this might be one way to describe it. There isn’t a consistency of what people can expect from their practice. That does mean there are pockets of our communities that are not having the support that they need.

“In terms of those who are accessing things by digital means, there is a real concern around health inequalities for those people who are struggling to access additional support and be accommodated.

“If we do not provide this, those groups are already more vulnerable and are even less likely to access support. So then, they are more likely to experience health inequalities. Health inequalities in this instance might be thought of as a vicious circle and I think there is something about making sure we have that access set up right.”