Hospital chiefs in West Herts set to reduce the number of times they meet in public

HOSPITAL chiefs in West Hertfordshire are to reduce the number of times they meet in public.

Currently the West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals Trust board meet in public – and in private – on the first Thursday of the month for 10 months of the year.

But now they have agreed to reduce the number of meetings from 10 to SIX a year – and for the private meeting to be held BEFORE the public meeting.

The changes are part of the ‘Board Refresh 2025’ proposals that were agreed by the latest meeting of the Trust’s board. (May 1)

And following that meeting a spokesperson for the Trust told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the changes were designed to “strengthen governance, improve decision-making, and enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of meetings”.

“The Board approved the proposal and has agreed to transition from 10 monthly Board meetings to six bi-monthly meetings a year,” said a statement issued by the WHTHT spokesperson.

“We will implement the changes in 2025/26 and review progress at the end of the financial year.”

According to the report considered by the board, the transition to six bi-monthly meetings would encourage delegation to board assurance committees – enabling the board to focus on higher level discussions.

And it says it would ‘reduce the administrative burden’ of preparing agendas reports and minutes every month – and allow meetings to become more focussed and productive.

It also says it would lower costs related to staff time, documentation and venue arrangements.

As part of the plans the meetings would move from the first week of the month to the second – and the public section of the meeting would be held AFTER the private board meeting.

According to the report holding the private session first would “allow Board members to be fully informed and aligned before discussing key issues in public”.

And it says, “This will enhance governance, decision-making and engagement , while ensuring transparency and accountability”.

The report suggests that the move will ensure that matters requiring Board approval are “thoroughly debated before being presented in the public forum”.

And it says it will help non-executive directors “to engage in detailed scrutiny of complex issues without external pressures”.

It also suggests that by addressing complex matters privately first, public discussions can be “clearer, better structured, and more accessible to attendees”.

And it says board members will enter the public session well-prepared, “ensuring coherent and confident decision-making”.

It suggests the private sessions will allow the Board to consider staffing or organisational concerns before discussing them in a way that “reassures and informs the public”.

And it says they would avoid “unnecessary alarm by ensuring that discussions of risks and challenges are balanced before being presented publicly”.

It also suggests that holding the private session first allows for “final refinements” to Board papers and key messages before they are made public – and reduces the risk of misinterpretation or confusion among public attendees by ensuring that discussions are clear and evidence-based.

According to the Board Refresh 2025 report, there will be four full day board development sessions per year, as part of a programme designed “to enhance the effectiveness of Board members by strengthening leadership, governance, and strategic oversight”.

These will include a programme of ‘service quality improvement visits’. And, says the report non-executive directors and chief officers will be assigned to ‘quality improvement projects’.

According to the report at the end of 2025/26 a review will be held to ensure the new arrangements are “functioning efficiently and effectively as intended”.