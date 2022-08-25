Patients across Dacorum are having mixed experiences when booking appointments with their local GP.

The latest GP Patient Survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England asked people across the country what they think about many aspects of their care, including the appointment booking process.

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP practice and in total just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Across England, almost a quarter (23.4%) of respondents said the overall process of booking appointments was ‘very good’, a third (32.8%) rated it as ‘fairly good’ and 17.9% said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

However not everyone was as impressed with the process of booking appointments, with 13.5% of people saying it was ‘fairly poor’ and 12.4% describing it as ‘very poor’.

Do you struggle to get an appointment at your local GP?

Here we reveal which doctor’s surgeries had the best and worst ratings for overall experience of booking appointments in Dacorum.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as either good or poor.

Patients were able to say whether their practice was good/fairly good or very poor/fairly poor. They were also able to give neutral responses. For the purpose of this analysis good/fairly good responses have been combined, as have poor/fairly poor responses.

> How does your surgery rate overall? We look at the best and worst rated according to the patients here.

1. Haverfield Surgery At Haverfield Surgery on Langley Hill, Kings Langley, 91.8% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good and 3.0% rated it as poor or fairly poor. Photo: Abode Stock Photo Sales

2. Archway Surgery At Archway Surgery on High Street, Bovingdon, 79.3% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good and 4.9% rated it as poor or fairly poor. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Gossoms End Surgery At Gossoms End Surgery in Victory Road, Berkhamsted, 77.6% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good and 20.8% rated it as poor or fairly poor. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Highfield Surgery At Highfield Surgery on Cambrian Way, Jupiter Drive, Hemel Hempstead, 71.7% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good and 15.1% rated it as poor or fairly poor. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales