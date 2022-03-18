Is Dacorum heading for another peak in Covid cases at Easter?

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Dacorum and Hertfordshire is starting to rise sharply, according to latest figures.

And there are predictions Hertfordshire could be facing a further peak in cases around Easter.

According to the data, in the seven days to March 10 there were 7746 cases in the county – which is a rate of 647.8 per 100,000. And that’s significantly higher than the seven days earlier, where there were 4764 cases recorded in Hertfordshire – a rate of 398.4 per 100,000.

At a meeting of Hertfordshire Health and Wellbeing Board on Wednesday (16/3) director of public health Jim McManus pointed to increases in other parts of the UK such as Manchester, where cases are reported to have risen by 60 per cent in a week.

And while increases in Hertfordshire are not rising as quickly as in other parts of the country, he suggested the county could be looking at a further peak around Easter.

Mr McManus also pointed to a recent doubling in the number of cases among Hertfordshire’s over-60 highlighting the importance of the vaccination programme, in keeping people out of hospital – pointing to intensive care data from December.

According to that data the majority of those treated in intensive care units in December – 61 per cent – were unvaccinated, even though they make up a minority of the overall population.

In addition Mr McManus also highlighted the way people had opted to modify their own behaviour around the festive period – and said that too had played a role in keeping rates lower than expected.

“Our residents have shown very high levels of compliance, and it’s them we should be thanking ,” he said.

Mr McManus also made reference to the need to support those who had been shielding – building confidence in people that they could come out again safely.

“It’s going to take all of us to wrap our arms around people who have been shielding, to say ‘this is what you can do safely and we are here to help’,” he said.

In a statement Mr McManus added the rising case rates were a reminder that Covid had not gone away. And he urged residents to ‘remain cautious for now’.

“The rising case rates over recent weeks are an important reminder that, although legal restrictions have ended, Covid-19 has not gone away,” he said.

“Cases and hospital admissions are rising across the country and that rise has also started in Herts.

“I’d urge people to remain cautious for now, and ask everyone to continue to play their part by managing their own risk of passing on the virus.

“This means continuing to wear a face covering in busy places, washing your hands regularly, limiting your time somewhere if it is crowded and staying home if you are sick.

“As we return to the office, employers can help too by promoting ventilation in buildings, facilitating outdoor working or well-spaced working areas, encouraging use of face coverings in crowded settings and supporting sick staff to stay at home.”

In addition he highlighted those who are clinically vulnerable and urged people to continue to look out for one another.

“We must also remember and offer our kindness, patience and support to those people who are clinically extremely vulnerable with long and short-term health conditions, many of whom are still cautious about returning to ‘normality’ due to the effects that contracting COVID-19 would have on their health,” he said..

“The pandemic has not ended, so as we move to this new phase of living safely with COVID-19, let’s keep looking out for one another and recognise that we’re all going to be moving forward at our own pace.

Anyone who is feeling worried or anxious, he said, could contact HertsHelp on 0300 123 4044 or visit the website here .

Latest available data shows that cases of Covid have been increasing in every one of Hertfordshire’s district and boroughs.

In the seven-days period to March 10, in Broxbourne there have been 547 cases reported – giving a rate per 100,000 population of 560.5

Over the same period, in Dacorum there have been 1034 cases reported – giving a rate per 100,000 population of 665.1.

East Herts has recorded 1097 cases – giving a rate per 100,000 population on 722.7.

And in Hertsmere there have been 678 cases, with a rate of 642.8 per 100,000 of population.

In the same seven day period in North Herts there have been 1175 cases of Covid recorded – equivalent to 880.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile in St Albans there were 1186 cases – equivalent to a case rate of 794.3 per 100,000 of population.

And in Stevenage there were 642 cases – which gives a case rate per 100,000 population of 728.7.

In Three Rivers there have been 673 cases recorded – which is equivalent to a case rate per 100,000 population on 716.2.

And in neighbouring Watford there have been 526 cases – equivalent to a case rate of 544.4 per 100,000.

In Welwyn Hatfield there have been 773 cases reported – which gives a case rate per 100,000 of population of 623.9.