Here's a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded in Dacorum

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 11,824 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.

The incidence rate over the seven days up to July 29 was 231.3 cases per 100,000 population.

COVID-19 cases in Dacorum by age band between 23.07.21 to 29.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 30 cases

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 25 cases

> Corner Hall - 16 cases

> Chaulden - 7 cases

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 29.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 12 cases

> Grovehill - 15 cases

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 31 cases

> Highfield - 26 cases

> Kings Langley - 18 cases

> Leverstock Green - 8 cases

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 21 cases

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 17 cases

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 26 cases

> Warners End - 12 cases

> Woodhall Farm - 18 cases

> Northchurch and Potten End - 6 cases

> Berkhamsted Town - 15 cases

> Berkhamsted West - 20 cases

> Berkhamsted South - 10 cases

> Tring West and Long Marston - 13 cases

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 7 cases

> Tring North - 5 cases.