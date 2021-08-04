Here's a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded in Dacorum
Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded in Dacorum seven days up to July 29
Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 11,824 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.
The incidence rate over the seven days up to July 29 was 231.3 cases per 100,000 population.
> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 30 cases
> Boxmoor and Apsley - 25 cases
> Corner Hall - 16 cases
> Chaulden - 7 cases
> Gadebridge and Old Town - 12 cases
> Grovehill - 15 cases
> Hemel Hempstead Town - 31 cases
> Highfield - 26 cases
> Kings Langley - 18 cases
> Leverstock Green - 8 cases
> Maylands and Adeyfield - 21 cases
> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 17 cases
> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 26 cases
> Warners End - 12 cases
> Woodhall Farm - 18 cases
> Northchurch and Potten End - 6 cases
> Berkhamsted Town - 15 cases
> Berkhamsted West - 20 cases
> Berkhamsted South - 10 cases
> Tring West and Long Marston - 13 cases
> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 7 cases
> Tring North - 5 cases.
The figures can be found on the official UK Government website for data and insights on coronavirus - coronavirus.data.gov.uk.