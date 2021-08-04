Here's a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded in Dacorum

Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded in Dacorum seven days up to July 29

By Holly Patel
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:48 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:50 am

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 11,824 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.

The incidence rate over the seven days up to July 29 was 231.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Read More

Read More
Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last ...
COVID-19 cases in Dacorum by age band between 23.07.21 to 29.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 30 cases

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 25 cases

> Corner Hall - 16 cases

> Chaulden - 7 cases

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 29.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 12 cases

> Grovehill - 15 cases

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 31 cases

> Highfield - 26 cases

> Kings Langley - 18 cases

> Leverstock Green - 8 cases

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 21 cases

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 17 cases

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 26 cases

> Warners End - 12 cases

> Woodhall Farm - 18 cases

> Northchurch and Potten End - 6 cases

> Berkhamsted Town - 15 cases

> Berkhamsted West - 20 cases

> Berkhamsted South - 10 cases

> Tring West and Long Marston - 13 cases

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 7 cases

> Tring North - 5 cases.

The figures can be found on the official UK Government website for data and insights on coronavirus - coronavirus.data.gov.uk.

DacorumOld Town