Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 54 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 3).

The total for the borough is now 11,824, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 239.7 per 100,000 population to 231.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 30).

In Hertfordshire, the cases have risen by 384 to 101,640 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 27 - 54 cases

> July 28 - 59 cases

> July 29 - 52 cases

> July 30 - 59 cases

> July 31 - 38 cases

> August 1 - 47 cases

> August 2 - 58 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 32 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 27, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 335, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been six days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 21,691 to 5,923,820. The number of deaths has risen by 138 to 129,881.

As of August 2, in the UK, 46,898,525 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 38,590,332 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,463 people (82.6 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 88,116 (67.7 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.