Here's a breakdown of where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling across Dacorum

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 14,769 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.

The incidence rate in Dacorum over the seven days up to September 9 was 376.3 cases per 100,000 population, higher than the rate per 100,000 for England, which was 321.4.

COVID-19 cases in Dacorum by age band between 03.09.21 to 09.09.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to September 9, - according to Public Health England:

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 42 cases (+2). Rate per 100,000 people: 449.2.

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 51 cases (+21). Rate per 100,000 people: 442.4.

> Corner Hall - 39 cases (+24). Rate per 100,000 people: 626.6.

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 09.09.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Chaulden - 19 cases (-4). Rate per 100,000 people: 365.7.

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 25 cases (+2). Rate per 100,000 people: 440.1.

> Grovehill - 25 cases (no change). Rate per 100,000 people: 312.7.

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 32 cases (+6). Rate per 100,000 people: 281.9.

> Highfield - 34 cases (+1). Rate per 100,000 people: 423.5.

> Kings Langley - 31 cases (+13). Rate per 100,000 people: 589.7.

> Leverstock Green - 25 cases (+4). Rate per 100,000 people: 337.2.

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 23 cases (-5). Rate per 100,000 people: 317.5.

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 16 cases (-2) . Rate per 100,000 people: 281.3.

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 41 cases (+3). Rate per 100,000 people: 403.3.

> Warners End - 23 cases (+3). Rate per 100,000 people: 340.

> Woodhall Farm - 19 cases (-6). Rate per 100,000 people: 316.5.

> Northchurch and Potten End - 11 cases (-8). Rate per 100,000 people: 200.

> Berkhamsted Town - 17 cases (no change). Rate per 100,000 people: 259.7.

> Berkhamsted West - 22 cases (no change). Rate per 100,000 people: 330.5.

> Berkhamsted South - 14 cases (-19). Rate per 100,000 people: 241.7.

> Tring West and Long Marston - 33 cases (+10). Rate per 100,000 people: 552.1.

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 19 cases (+5). Rate per 100,000 people: 361.3.

> Tring North - 24 cases (+8). Rate per 100,000 people: 465.7.