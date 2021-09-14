Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 78 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 14).

The total for the borough is now 14,769, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 382.1 per 100,000 population to 376.3 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 9).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 413 to 123,042.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 7 - 51 cases

> September 8 - 123 cases

> September 9 - 114 cases

> September 10 - 42 cases

> September 11 - 59 cases

> September 12 - 69 cases

> September 13 - 63 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 40 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 7, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 339, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,628 to 7,282,810. The number of deaths has risen by 185 to 134,446.

As of September 13, in the UK, 48,458,700 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 44,108,746 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum - the number of people aged 16 or over - 111,234 people (82.9 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 102,554 (76.5 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.