Here's a breakdown of where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling across Dacorum
Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to August 5
Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 12,192 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.
The incidence rate over the seven days up to August 5 was 254.1 cases per 100,000 population.
> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 21 cases (-9)
> Boxmoor and Apsley - 41 cases (+16)
> Corner Hall - 26 cases (+10)
> Chaulden - 10 cases (+3)
> Gadebridge and Old Town - 10 cases (-2)
> Grovehill - 14 cases (-1)
> Hemel Hempstead Town - 33 cases (+2)
> Highfield - 23 cases (-3)
> Kings Langley - 22 cases (+4)
> Leverstock Green - 16 cases (+8)
> Maylands and Adeyfield - 24 cases (+3)
> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 12 cases (-5)
> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 21 cases (-5)
> Warners End - 17 cases (+5)
> Woodhall Farm - 13 cases (-5)
> Northchurch and Potten End - 12 cases (+6)
> Berkhamsted Town - 19 cases (+4)
> Berkhamsted West - 12 cases (-8)
> Berkhamsted South - 7 cases (-3)
> Tring West and Long Marston - 19 cases (+6)
> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 12 cases (+5)
> Tring North - 11 cases (+6).
The figures can be found on the official UK Government website for data and insights on coronavirus - coronavirus.data.gov.uk.