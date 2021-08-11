Here's a breakdown of where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling across Dacorum

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 12,192 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.

The incidence rate over the seven days up to August 5 was 254.1 cases per 100,000 population.

COVID-19 cases in Dacorum by age band between 30.07.21 to 05.08.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 21 cases (-9)

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 41 cases (+16)

> Corner Hall - 26 cases (+10)

> Chaulden - 10 cases (+3)

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 05.08.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 10 cases (-2)

> Grovehill - 14 cases (-1)

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 33 cases (+2)

> Highfield - 23 cases (-3)

> Kings Langley - 22 cases (+4)

> Leverstock Green - 16 cases (+8)

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 24 cases (+3)

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 12 cases (-5)

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 21 cases (-5)

> Warners End - 17 cases (+5)

> Woodhall Farm - 13 cases (-5)

> Northchurch and Potten End - 12 cases (+6)

> Berkhamsted Town - 19 cases (+4)

> Berkhamsted West - 12 cases (-8)

> Berkhamsted South - 7 cases (-3)

> Tring West and Long Marston - 19 cases (+6)

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 12 cases (+5)

> Tring North - 11 cases (+6).