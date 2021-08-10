Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 31 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 10).

The total for the borough is now 12,192, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 253.4 per 100,000 population to 254.1 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 5).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 362 to 105,148.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 3 - 54 cases

> August 4 - 76 cases

> August 5 - 55 cases

> August 6 - 62 cases

> August 7 - 58 cases

> August 8 - 43 cases

> August 9 - 43 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 3, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 336, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no deaths recorded for six days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 23,510 to 6,117,540. The number of deaths has risen by 146 to 130,503.

As of August 9, in the UK, 47,091,889 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 39,688,566 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,776 people (82.8 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 90,495 (69.5 per cent) had received their second dose.