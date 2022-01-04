Hemel Hempstead man alerts others of possible side effect after painful rash develops after booster jab

A man from Hemel Hempstead is advising others of a possible side effect of the Moderna vaccine after a painful red rash appeared under his arm after he had his Covid-19 booster.

Andy Jones, 54, had the Moderna vaccine at Woodhall Farm pharmacy on Friday, December 17, and was concerned when the rash appeared under his arm two days later.

A patient information leaflet for Moderna (also known as Pikevax) on the Government website, lists a rash as a side-effect that can affect up to one in 10 people.

And Herts Valleys CCG said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has been reviewing reports of skin reactions occurring around the vaccination site that appear a little while after vaccination.

It says these reactions are suggestive of a delayed hypersensitivity reaction that occurs four to 11 days after vaccination.

Andy said: "I had the booster vaccine, the Moderna one, and I was fine but then two days later I couldn't lift my arm up, I was in agony.

"I managed to look under my arm and noticed a red rash on my armpit and white spots had appeared.

"I called my doctor straight away and they said it was not linked to the vaccine but I told them it must have been as I was completely fine before I had the vaccine and there was no rash.

"I have not had any treatment for it, and it is slowly going down, but I was in agony with it.

"I want to warn people to be aware of this side effect, as I was never told about it. I just want people to be aware of it, I wish someone had warned me!"

A spokesperson for Herts Valleys CCG said: “We can’t comment on individual patients or offer any medical view on whether the rash this resident suffered was linked to the vaccine.

“Like all medicines, Covid-19 vaccines can cause side effects, but not everyone gets them. Most side effects are mild and last only a short time.

“Nearly three million vaccinations have now been given to people across Hertfordshire and West Essex, demonstrating their safety.

"We strongly encourage everyone to take up their vaccination – whether that’s first, second or booster doses - so that they have the maximum protection possible for themselves, their family and friends from Covid at a time when infection rates are still very high.

“Each patient is given a leaflet about the vaccination they are receiving which outlines what they can expect, including side effects.

"There is also more advice on the NHS website. Serious side effects from Covid-19 vaccines are very rare but if patients have long-lasting or worsening symptoms or if they are worried they should seek medical advice, primarily by contacting the NHS111 service.”

Yellow Card reporting scheme

There is a Yellow Card reporting scheme operated by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

This provides a mechanism by which anybody can voluntarily report any suspected adverse reactions or side effects to the vaccine.

The reporting from this scheme has led to the MHRA providing the following information.

