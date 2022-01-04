Covid-19 vaccine: Dacorum residents urged to make getting their booster their new year’s resolution

The local NHS is urging everyone who has not had their booster – or has not started their COVID vaccinations yet – to make getting the jab their New Year’s resolution.

Anyone aged 18 or over, who had their second dose more than 12 weeks ago can get a booster by booking an appointment online, calling 119 or going to an advertised walk-in site.

The websites are updated daily and throughout most days so keep checking back for more appointments and walk in locations.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups urge residents to get their booster vaccination

Dr Rachel Joyce, Director of Clinical and Professional Services at Herts and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups said: "The wonderful staff and volunteers at our vaccination sites are ready and waiting to boost your immunity to COVID so you can start the new year with the maximum protection possible.

“The vast majority of those currently in hospital with serious complications from COVID are unvaccinated.

"All of our sites offer first and second doses as well as boosters – it’s not too late to catch up.

"Getting a vaccine is the single biggest step you can take in protecting yourself, your family and friends from COVID.

“Infection rates are still high and the more of us that get fully vaccinated the more chance we have of getting back to normal quickly and reducing the pressure on our hospitals."

Dr Joyce added: “Let’s start 2022 with the best New Year’s resolution and the one you can achieve now – getting vaccinated to protect ourselves, and our family and friends.”

A reminder of those who are eligible for the COVID vaccine, and should now come forward:

> Anyone aged 18 or over, who had their second dose more than 12 weeks ago can get a booster by booking an appointment or going to an advertised walk-in clinic

> Anyone over 18 who has not yet had any vaccine, can book an appointment or go to one of the walk-in clinics

> 12-15 year olds can now get their second vaccination three months after their first dose via a booked appointment or at a walk-in clinic

> Immunocompromised patients are now eligible for a fourth vaccine dose three months after their third dose and will be contacted by their GP practice or can book an appointment or walk- in if three months has already passed