Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum on Tuesday

Dacorum recorded 87 new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday (November 30).

The total for the borough is now 22,548 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 432.3 per 100,000 population to 423.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 25).

Coronavirus stock image

> November 23 - 113 cases

> November 24 - 83 cases

> November 25 - 89 cases

> November 26 - 116 cases

> November 27 - 87 cases

> November 28 - 87 cases

> November 29 - 113 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 38 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 23, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is now 362, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

As of November 29, in the UK, 50,963,718 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,367,149 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 116,928 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,875 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.