Hertfordshire public heath chiefs advise residents to wear face coverings in any enclosed space

Public health bosses are advising Hertfordshire residents to wear face coverings in any enclosed or crowded space, as part of a package of measures designed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, a new variant of the Covid-19 virus – Omicron – was detected.

And at the weekend Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans for the wearing of face coverings to be mandatory again, in shops and on public transport.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant in Hertfordshire.

But public health chiefs in Hertfordshire are already working with retail outlets, schools and employers across the county to ensure they know the steps they should take, following the emergence of Omicron.

And they are encouraging residents to take steps to halt the spread of the virus – including vaccination.

In addition to the mandatory wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport, they are also calling for them to be worn in any enclosed or crowded space.

“These include getting vaccinated, wearing a face covering, opening doors and windows to let in fresh air, regularly testing for Covid-19 and self-isolating if you have symptoms or test positive.

“We are also continuing to work to advise retail, schools and employers to ensure they know what measures they need to take on Omicron.”

Latest data shows that in the seven days to November 23 there were 6160 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the county – equivalent to a case rate of 515.2 cases per 100k of population.