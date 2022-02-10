Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 181 new positive Covid-19 cases today (February 10).

The total for the borough is now 42,270 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 1,085.8 per 100,000 to 1,058.8 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending February 5).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> February 3 - 275 cases

> February 4 - 214 cases

> February 5 - 192 cases

> February 6 - 162 cases

> February 7 - 205 cases

> February 8 - 178 cases

> February 9 - 223 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 84 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, February 8, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is still 395, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 66,638 to 18,162,199, and the number of deaths has risen by 206 to 159,158.

As of February 9, in Dacorum, 119,247 (84.4%) people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 112,557 (79.7%) people had received their second dose and 88,803 (62.9%) had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.