Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 207 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 20).

The total for the borough is now 35,744 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 859.4 per 100,000 to 824.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 15).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 13 - 208 cases

> January 14 - 217 cases

> January 15 - 195 cases

> January 16 - 147 cases

> January 17 - 178 cases

> January 18 - 188 cases

> January 19 - 251 cases.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is now 376, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 107,364 to 15,613,283, and the number of deaths has risen by 330 to 153,202.

As of January 19, in the UK, 52,168,592 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 48,048,962 people had received their second dose and 36,688,441 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,909 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 111,113 people had received their second dose and 86,724 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.