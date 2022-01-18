Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 188 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 18).

The total for the borough is now 35,493 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 947.5 per 100,000 to 864.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 13).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 11 - 182 cases

> January 12 - 227 cases

> January 13 - 208 cases

> January 14 - 217 cases

> January 15 - 195 cases

> January 16 - 147 cases

> January 17 - 178 cases.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total has been revised down to 373, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 94,432 to 15,399,300, and the number of deaths has risen by 438 to 152,513.

As of January 17, in the UK, 52,133,611 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 47,989,635 people had received their second dose and 36,546,583 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,828 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 110,951 people had received their second dose and 86,561 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.