Astley Cooper School in Hemel Hempstead celebrates 'good' Ofsted rating

A school in Hemel Hempstead is celebrating after it was awarded a 'good' rating by Ofsted.

Inspectors from Ofsted visited The Astley Cooper School on November 17, and November 18, and the report was published online this week.

The school was rated 'good' in all five areas - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision - and the overall 'good' rating remains unchanged from the previous inspection in 2016.

Headteacher Mr Orsborne said: ‘We are sure you will agree that this is a fantastic outcome for the school and the community. This is a good benchmark to continue building from as the school moves in to its new facilities.

"This justified grading reflects the hard work of staff and students over the last four years."

In the report it says: "The positive relationships they form with school staff, including in the sixth form, are a strong feature of the day-to-day life in the school. The atmosphere in lessons and around school is calm and orderly.

"Pupils feel safe in school. While bullying is rare, regular reminders emphasise that bullying and other forms of abuse will not be tolerated.

"Leaders have continued to raise aspirations for Astley Cooper pupils and for students in the sixth form. Staff have thought carefully about the things that pupils need to know to achieve well in most subjects, including in English and mathematics.

"Leaders have paid close attention to helping pupils who need to develop their reading skills to catch up. Staff have been trained effectively to support this. The love of reading is well promoted across the school."