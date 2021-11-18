Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 136 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 18).

The total for the borough is now 21,368 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 469.6 per 100,000 population to 474.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 13).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 11 - 140 cases

> November 12 - 119 cases

> November 13 - 107 cases

> November 14 - 72 cases

> November 15 - 130 cases

> November 16 - 83 cases

> November 17 - 81 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 50 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 16, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum for 11 days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 46,807 to 9,721,916. The number of deaths has risen by 199 to 143,559.

As of November 17, in the UK, 50,679,073 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,087,958 people had received their second dose.

And, in Dacorum, 116,470 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,260 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.