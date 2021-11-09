Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded another 98 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 9).

The total for the borough is now 20,402 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 472.8 per 100,000 population to 458 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 4).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 2 - 95 cases

> November 3 - 112 cases

> November 4 - 91 cases

> November 5 - 76 cases

> November 6 - 86 cases

> November 7 - 52 cases

> November 8 - 98 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 43 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 2, and eight patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 33,117 to 9,366,676. The number of deaths has risen by 262 to 142,124.

As of November 8, in the UK, 50,296,294 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,873,038 people had received their second dose.

And, in Dacorum, 115,917 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 105,908 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.