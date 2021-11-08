Here's how you can volunteer as a Special for Hertfordshire Police

Those looking for meaningful voluntary work are encouraged to sign up to Hertfordshire’s Special Constabulary information evening later this month.

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, November 23, between 7pm and 8.30pm, and is open to anyone who is interested in becoming a Special Constable.

It will be fully interactive with lots of opportunity to ask questions.

Ordinary people make extra-ordinary Specials

A Special Constable is a part-time, voluntary police officer with all the same powers as regular police officers, including the power to arrest.

Specials come from all walks of life and volunteer their spare time for a minimum of 16 hours a month.

They are highly trained and play an essential role in preventing, reducing and tackling crime and keeping the communities of Hertfordshire safe.

Charlotte Baker, Specials Development Assistant Manager, said: “Volunteering as a Special Constable is a great way to give back to the community and make a real difference to people’s lives.

“At our information session, you will be able to find out everything you need to know about life as a Special Constable, including the application process.

"There will be an opportunity to speak to our friendly recruitment team and hear from some of our serving volunteer officers who can bust any myths and tell you about their experiences.

“If you’re feeling inspired to give something new a try, please don’t hesitate to sign up to our event.

"Our Specials have a wide range of different skills and backgrounds including retail, customer service, pilots and full-time parents.

"You could have what it takes to make a real difference to your community so please join us at our event and see how extra-ordinary you could be!”