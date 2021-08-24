Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 39 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 24).

The total for the borough is now 13,116, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 307.5 per 100,000 population to 305.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 19).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 426 to 112,395.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 17 - 67 cases

> August 18 - 80 cases

> August 19 - 65 cases

> August 20 - 60 cases

> August 21 - 98 cases

> August 22 - 76 cases

> August 23 - 51 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 17, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 337, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no deaths recorded for six days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,838 to 6,555,200. The number of deaths has risen by 174 to 131,854.

As of August 23, in the UK, 47,737,142 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 41,942,036 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,276 people (83.1 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 96,282 (73.9 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.