Almost half of 15-19 year olds in Hertfordshire have already had first Covid-19 jab

Almost half of all 15 to 19-year-olds in Hertfordshire have already had their first Covid-19 vaccination jab.

There had been general concerns that the younger age group may be less willing to take up the offer of the vaccine.

But early data shows that young people in Hertfordshire have been keen to get the jab.

Stock image

At a media briefing today (August 24) Hertfordshire’s director of public health Jim McManus said 45 per cent of 15 to19-year-olds had already had a first dose.

“There may be anecdotal reports of people in this age group being vaccine hesitant,” said Mr McManus.

“But the numbers are quite clearly showing that half of them, nearly, have already had their first dose.”

At the briefing, Mr McManus pointed to ‘encouraging’ take-up rates in older age groups too.

He reported that four out of five county residents over-45 – around 80 per cent – had now had two doses of the vaccine.

And amongst the 20 to 24-year-olds, he said 68 per cent of the county’s residents have had at least one dose – and 36 per cent have had two.

As part of the update he highlighted a surge in cases of Covid-19 in July – when rates in the county hit a peak of 548 cases per 100k population.

And although, he said, levels had since ‘plateaued’ he said this virus was ‘very happily circulating’ – and was ‘efficiently’ finding the unvaccinated, with younger adults now at greatest risk of infection

He confirmed that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in the county had increased – mostly in those unvaccinated.

And he stressed that the disease was milder in those who had been vaccinated.