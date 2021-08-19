Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 65 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 19).

The total for the borough is now 12,792, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 264.4 per 100,000 population to 271.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 14).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 12 - 75 cases

> August 13 - 72 cases

> August 14 - 70 cases

> August 15 - 42 cases

> August 16 - 66 cases

> August 17 - 67 cases

> August 18 - 80 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 17, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 337, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,572 to 6,392,160. The number of deaths has risen by 113 to 131,373.

As of August 18, in the UK, 47,460,526 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 41,157,069 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,132 people (83 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 94,372 (72.5 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.