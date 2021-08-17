Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 67 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 17).

The total for the borough is now 12,647, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 248.3 per 100,000 population to 256 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 12).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 483 to 108,786.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 10 - 31 cases

> August 11 - 63 cases

> August 12 - 75 cases

> August 13 - 72 cases

> August 14 - 70 cases

> August 15 - 42 cases

> August 16 - 66 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 10, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 336, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no deaths recorded for two days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,852 to 6,322,241. The number of deaths has risen by 170 to 131,149.

As of August 16, in the UK, 47,369,418 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,841,971 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,066 people (83 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 93,427 (71.7 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.