Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 354 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 41,483 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 192 new cases were recorded and 162 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 1,150.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending February 1).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 31 - 1,847 cases

> February 1 - 355 cases

> February 2 - 274 cases

> February 3 - 275 cases

> February 4 - 214 cases

> February 5 - 192 cases

> February 6 - 162 cases

According to Public Health England there were 97 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, February 1, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum on Saturday, but the total has been revised down to 392, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 17,803,325, and the number of deaths has risen to 158,318.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.