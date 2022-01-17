Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 342 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 34,785 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 195 new cases were recorded and 147 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 1,065.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 11).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 10 - 248 cases

> January 11 - 182 cases

> January 12 - 227 cases

> January 13 - 208 cases

> January 14 - 217 cases

> January 15 - 195 cases

> January 16 - 147 cases

According to Public Health England there were 88 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, January 11, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total has is 374, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 15,217,280, and the number of deaths has risen to 151,987.

As of January 15, in the UK, 52,097,840 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 47,905,885 people had received their second dose and 36,388,391 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,787 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 110,831 people had received their second dose and 86,217 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.