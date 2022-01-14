Warning to owners of high value keyless vehicles after reports of incidents in Dacorum

Police in Dacorum have been conducting additional patrols in the areas of Tring, Aldbury and Berkhamsted following reports of two incidents.

On Wednesday, January 12, in the early hours of the morning, police received a report that there were males on a driveway in Wiggington, where a high value Range Rover was parked. The males were disturbed by the caller and made off.

The second incident relates to a burglary which occurred at approximately 2am, on Wednesday, January 12, where a Black Mercedes C43 AMG was stolen from a property in Berkhamsted.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Police have been conducting additional patrols and carrying out further enquiries into these incidents.

Residents who own a high value keyless motor vehicle should consider reviewing the security around their vehicles. Officers are offering the following advice:

> If your vehicle has a keyless entry system ensure you place the vehicle tablet key in your home address, as far away from the vehicle as possible, ideally place the key in a metal box and or in a signal blocking pouch.

> Sometimes vehicles are stolen after thieves jam the remote door locking frequency by using specialist jamming equipment. They then enter the vehicle and clone a key from the On Board Diagnostic (OBD) port using specialist software. To help prevent this type of crime, consider fitting an ‘OBD safe’ device, a secure lockable device that fits over the vehicle’s on board diagnostic port, in the vehicle cabin. This prevents criminals using software to code a key from the vehicle.