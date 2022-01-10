Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 570 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 33,703 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 290 new cases were recorded and 280 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 1,808.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 4).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 3 - 357 cases

> January 4 - 429 cases

> January 5 - 396 cases

> January 6 - 403 cases

> January 7 - 304 cases

> January 8 - 290 cases

> January 9 - 280 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 89 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, January 4, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 369, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is 14,475,192, and the number of deaths is 150,154.

As of January 8, in the UK, 51,950,528 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 47,677,951 people had received their second dose and 35,499,486 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,529 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 110,253 people had received their second dose and 84,494 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.