Hemel Hempstead vaccination centre celebrates a year of giving Covid jabs

Maxted Road vaccination centre in Hemel Hempstead has celebrated a year of giving Covid-19 vaccinations to local people.

Since January 7, 2021 the GP-run service has run 651 clinics on the site, and has vaccinated 134,427 patients - the oldest of whom was 105.

Vaccinators from the centre have also run a number of clinics in local businesses including Royal Mail, Next and Amazon and have visited other locations including a Buddhist monastery and the Dacorum Emergency Night Shelter (DENS), which the team continues to support on a monthly basis.

Emma Janes (holding the cake) celebrates Maxted Road’s anniversary with staff, volunteers and patients

The service has also run community pop up clinics in Highfield, Grovehill and Woodhall Farm with help from Dacorum Borough Council.

Emma Janes, site manager said: “I cannot believe a year has passed. The vaccination site has been an amazing demonstration of what happens when a community pulls together in times of need.

"We have built a community at Maxted Road of the most amazing staff and volunteers from Community Action Dacorum and we could not have achieved what we have without them.”

Staff and volunteers from the centre have also shared their reflections on the last year.

Kirsti Nouch who worked at the first shift at Maxted Road last January said: “It’s been a rollercoaster year affecting the entire world and being part of the frontline has been monumental and something myself and my family are very proud of.”

Both staff and volunteers working at the site said it had been a privilege to be ‘involved with such a huge task working with a great team for the good of everyone’ and ‘to help so many people and reassure them as we all navigate the pandemic.’

Dave Furnell, a Community Action Dacorum volunteer, said working at Maxted Road had been ‘a real team experience.’

Patients too have shared their appreciation of the service, describing it as ‘very professional and well organised’ with ‘very friendly and helpful’ staff who have been ‘reassuring us all.’

And Maxted Road will continue to be there for local people, supporting the national effort to make sure that everyone gets fully vaccinated to give themselves maximum protection against coronavirus this winter – and to help protect others too.

The centre is running nine sessions a week and has lots of appointments available.

Dr Corina Ciobanu, GP Chair for Dacorum locality, said: “With Covid-19 infection rates so high it’s just as important now to get your vaccine as it was when we opened the Maxted Road vaccination centre a year ago.

"We would urge anyone who is contacted by their GP to book their booster vaccine as soon as possible – or to come forward for their first or second doses which continue to be available.”

You can also get a Covid-19 vaccination by:

> making an appointment via the NHS national booking service online or call 119 (free), between 7am and 11pm seven days a week