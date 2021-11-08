Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 138 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 20,206 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 86 new cases were recorded and 52 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 490.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 2).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 1 - 109 cases

> November 2 - 95 cases

> November 3 - 112 cases

> November 4 - 91 cases

> November 5 - 76 cases

> November 6 - 86 cases

> November 7 - 52 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 43 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 2, and eight patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 9,301,909. The number of deaths has risen to 141,805.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.