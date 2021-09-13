Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 128 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 14,628, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 59 cases were recorded and 69 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 411 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 7).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 6 - 92 cases

> September 7 - 51 cases

> September 8 - 123 cases

> September 9 - 114 cases

> September 10 - 42 cases

> September 11 - 59 cases

> September 12 - 69 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 40 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 7, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths for 18 days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 7,226,276. The number of deaths has risen to 134,200.

As of September 11, in the UK, 48,422,588 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,991,875 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum - the number of people aged 16 or over - 111,206 people (82.9 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 102,335 (76.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.