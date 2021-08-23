Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 174 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 13,026, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 98 cases were recorded and 76 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 305.6 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 17).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases is now 111,558.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 16 - 66 cases

> August 17 - 67 cases

> August 18 - 80 cases

> August 19 - 65 cases

> August 20 - 60 cases

> August 21 - 98 cases

> August 22 - 76 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 17, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 337, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is now 131,640. The number of deaths is now 6,492,906.

As of August 21, in the UK, 47,643,064 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 41,688,636 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,216 people (83.1 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 95,512 (73.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.