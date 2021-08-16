Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 112 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 12,514, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 70 cases were recorded and 42 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 239.9 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 10).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases is now 107,900.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 9 - 43 cases

> August 10 - 31 cases

> August 11 - 63 cases

> August 12 - 75 cases

> August 13 - 72 cases

> August 14 - 70 cases

> August 15 - 42 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 10, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is 336, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen is now 6,267,437. The number of deaths has risen to 130,953.

As of August 14, in the UK, 47,302,445 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,577,198 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,979 people (82.9 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 92,702 (71.2 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.