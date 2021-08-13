Hertfordshire County Council is calling on residents to get vaccinated in order to continue keeping each other safe and so that they can benefit from the changes to the self-isolation rules from Monday, August 16.

From Monday, people who are fully vaccinated or aged under 18 will not have to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

Instead, double jabbed individuals and under 18s who are identified as close contacts by NHS Test and Trace will be advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible.

Jim McManus, director of Public Health at Hertfordshire County Council

Anyone who tests positive will still be legally required to self-isolate, irrespective of their vaccination status or age in order to detect the virus and new variants and break onward chain of transmission.

Those without symptoms should still take a rapid (LFT) test twice a week, even when they have been double-vaccinated, to help prevent the spread of infection.

You can visit one of Hertfordshire’s test sites (no appointment needed) or use a home testing kit.

Jim McManus, director of Public Health at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “I know the upcoming changes to the self-isolation rules will be welcomed by many residents and will be a huge relief to businesses that have been struggling with staff having to self-isolate.

"The virus is still circulating so it still means we have to take precautions like ventilation, being careful in crowds and wearing masks when asked to.

“I hope this will encourage more people who haven’t had their vaccinations yet to book an appointment or drop in to one of our vaccination centres.

"It’s quick and easy, will protect you and the people around you, and will mean you don’t have to self-isolate if you’ve been in contact with someone with Covid-19, or when you get back from a holiday in an amber list country.

“The most important thing right now is for us all to keep doing the things which stop infection.

"Get vaccinated if you are 18 or over, give people space, wear face coverings in crowded indoor areas, ventilate your workplaces and social spaces, get tested and self-isolate when required. These measures have kept us safe and will keep us safe still.”

In order to count as fully vaccinated, you must have both doses of the vaccine and wait for 14 days after your second dose.

People who are not fully vaccinated will still have to by law self-isolate for 10 days when told to by NHS Test and Trace or when returning from an amber list country.

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations are available at centres and pop-up clinics across Hertfordshire with no appointment needed.

Details of where the centres are and their opening times are here, you can also book a vaccine appointment online, if you would prefer.