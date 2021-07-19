Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 236 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 10,681, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 126 cases were recorded and 110 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 394.8 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 13)

In Hertfordshire there are now 92,307 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 12 - 58 cases

> July 13 - 120 cases

> July 14 - 80 cases

> July 15 - 145 cases

> July 16 - 110 cases

> July 17 - 126 cases

> July 18 - 110 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 13, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 64 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,433,939. The number of deaths has risen to 128,708.

As of July 17, in the UK, 46,295,853 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,970,849 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 106,610 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 82,207 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.