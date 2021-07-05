Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 128 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 9,387, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 73 cases were recorded and 55 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 191.3 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending June 29).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> June 28 - 45 cases

> June 29 - 50 cases

> June 30 - 53 cases

> July 1 - 67 cases

> July 2 - 54 cases

> July 3 - 73 cases

> July 4 - 55 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, June 29, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 50 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 4,903,434. The number of deaths has risen to 128,222.

As of July 3, in the UK, 45,274,497 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 33,614,952 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 104,558 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 78,512 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.