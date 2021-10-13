Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 94 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 94 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 13).

The total for the borough is now 17,396 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 424.6 per 100,000 to 431 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 8).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 6 - 90 cases

> October 7 - 127 cases

> October 8 - 102 cases

> October 9 - 89 cases

> October 10 - 75 cases

> October 11 - 101 cases

> October 12 - 101 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 5, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,776 to 8,272,883. The number of deaths has risen by 136 to 138,080.

As of October 12, in the UK, 49,252,939people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,239,759 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 113,909 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 104,798 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.