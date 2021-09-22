Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 92 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 92 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 22).

The total for the borough is now 15,399, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 315.2 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 17).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 15 - 67 cases

> September 16 - 72 cases

> September 17 - 77 cases

> September 18 - 74 cases

> September 19 - 50 cases

> September 20 - 119 cases

> September 21 - 79 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 14, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 343, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,460 to 7,530,103. The number of deaths has risen by 166 to 135,621.

As of September 21, in the UK, 48,644,692 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,556,005 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,409 people (83.1 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 103,638 (77.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.