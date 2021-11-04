Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 91 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 91 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 4).

The total for the borough is now 19,991 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has remains at 533.9 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 30).

Coronavirus stock image

> October 28 - 101 cases

> October 29 - 88 cases

> October 30 - 107 cases

> October 31 - 124 cases

> November 1 - 109 cases

> November 2 - 95 cases

> November 3 - 112 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 52 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 26, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 353, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,269 to 9,208,219. The number of deaths has risen by 214 to 141,395.

As of November 3, in the UK, 50,112,925 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,770,452 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.