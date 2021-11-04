Gritters set to take to Hertfordshire roads tonight for first time this season

Gritters are to take to the roads in Hertfordshire tonight – in a clear sign that winter is on its way.

According to officials at Hertfordshire County Council, road surface temperatures are expected to drop below zero tonight (November 4) – with a ‘hoar’ frost before dawn.

And that’s cold enough to trigger gritting on the county’ roads for the first time this autumn/winter.

Announcing the move on Twitter, officials from HCC Highways say: “With road temperatures expected to drop below zero, with frost overnight, our gritters will be out from 7pm for the first run of the season.”

The county council has a fleet of 58 gritters – with crews having been on ‘stand-by’ since October 1.

The county council sends gritters out onto the road network whenever road surface temperatures are forecast to be 0.5°c or below, and a hazard is expected.

Where ‘practical and accessible’, the county council says it grits roads to schools, care homes, doctors surgeries, key pharmacies and libraries.

It also highlights ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads, bus routes, roads with a gradient of 10 per cent or more – and at least one route in to every village.